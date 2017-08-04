Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority posts 7.5% fall in net profit in H1, 2017

The net profit of the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority in January-June 2017 amounted to UAH 1.829 billion, which is 7.5% lower than in the same period in 2016.

According to the enterprise's reports, its revenue increased by 8.6%, to UAH 3.853 billion.

Gross profit grew by 9.9%, to UAH 2.62 billion, while operating profit fell by 2.4%, to UAH 2.203 billion.

The enterprise said in the first half of the year it paid UAH 2.5 billion to the state, in particular UAH 354.5 million of profit tax and UAH 1.5 billion in dividends.

Head of the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority Raivis Veckagans said that given the company's profitability at the level of the previous year, it significantly increased investment in development projects: dredging, reconstruction and construction of port infrastructure, fleet renewal, without specifying exact figures.

"I am sure the financial results will be even more indicative next year," he stated.

According to the report, in the first half of the year the balance sheet of the enterprise grew by 0.6%, to UAH 20.801 billion, in particular the cost of fixed assets by 6.5%, or by UAH 840 million, to UAH 13.72 billion, while the value of unfinished capital investments decreased by 29.4%, or by UAH 1 billion, to UAH 2.414 billion.