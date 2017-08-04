Sumykhimprom resumes production of complex fertilizers

PJSC Sumykhimprom at the end of June this year resumed the operation of lines producing granulated superphosphate and phosphoric acid after an eight-month downtime, the company's press service has said.

"In July some 13,000 tonnes of NP 12:24 grade traditional fertilizers were produced. Fertilizers were shipped to consumers from Ukraine, Bulgaria, and Moldova. Now the leading specialists and manufacturers of the enterprise are working on the production of a new type of fertilizers - NPK 6:24:12," the report reads.

The phosphoric acid workshop in July operated in a three-shift regime.

As reported, Sumykhimprom specializes in production of titanium dioxide, sulfuric acid, yellow and red iron oxide pigments, complex mineral fertilizers and coagulant for water purification. The state owns 100% of Sumykhimprom.