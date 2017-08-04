NBU gets no documents from new potential investors for buying Ukrainian Sberbank, PIB

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has not received documents from new potential investors for the purchase of Ukrainian Sberbank and Prominvestbank (PIB, all based in Kyiv), the press service of the National Bank has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The National Bank of Ukraine confirms that on August 3, 2017 a package of documents from a citizen of Belarus and Cyprus, Viktor Prokopenya, for the indirect (through OSJC Paritetbank) acquisition of 100% in PJSC Sberbank was withdrawn. The NBU has not received documents for approval of the acquisition of significant participation in PJSC Sberbank from other potential investors," the press service said.

Regarding another bank with Russian capital, Prominvestbank, the regulator's press service noted that on July 14 the NBU received a letter from representatives of the Ukrainian businessman, the owner and president of DCH, Oleksandr Yaroslavsky, in which he expressed the intention to submit a package of documents to the NBU for approval in future of the acquisition of significant participation in Prominvestbank. As of August 3, Yaroslavsky had not filed documents.

As reported, VP Capital, the company of Belarusian businessman Viktor Prokopenya, has recently withdrawn from the NBU an application for the purchase of Ukrainian Sberbank.