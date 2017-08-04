Fiscal service raids sunflower oil producers, seizes assets for UAH 45.7 mln

Officers of the tax police of the Office of Large Taxpayers of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine jointly with the Prosecutor General's Office have revealed a company which avoided paying taxes and seized agricultural products and equipment for almost UAH 45.7 million.

The press service of the State Fiscal Service reported that it was established that managers of one of the Dnipro-based companies that produce sunflower oil in October 2015 through May 2017 reported fictitious sale operations to buy sunflower from some affiliated shell companies.

The fiscal service said that the company bought sunflower from farms and paid cash, and products exported to Italy, Malaysia, Morocco, Turkey, France, Switzerland and other countries.

These actions allowed the company to avoid paying VAT of over UAH 18.8 million.

The investigation is underway.