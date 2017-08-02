Trump's Russia sanctions law provides for $30 mln for energy security of Ukraine

The "Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act" signed by U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, August 2, provides for the allocation of funds to maintain Ukraine's energy security, the Ukrainian embassy in the United States said.

"The legislative act provides for the creation of a "Countering Russian Influence Fund" and allocates $250 million for its budget in the 2018-2019 fiscal years, and $30 million will be allocated for the implementation of initiatives to support Ukraine's energy security," the Embassy said in a statement posted on its website on Wednesday.

According to the Embassy, "it is the policy of the United States to support the Government of Ukraine in restoring its sovereign and territorial integrity; to condemn and oppose all of the destabilizing efforts by the Government of the Russian Federation in Ukraine in violation of its obligations and international commitments; to never recognize the illegal annexation of Crimea by the Government of the Russian Federation or the separation of any portion of Ukrainian territory through the use of military force."

The act is also designed to help Ukraine and United States allies and partners in Europe reduce their dependence on Russian energy resources, especially natural gas and to continue to oppose the Nord Stream 2 pipeline given its detrimental impacts on the European Union’s energy security, gas market development in Central and Eastern Europe, and energy reforms in Ukraine, it said.

Earlier this law was approved by the overwhelming majority of the House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress (419 votes in favor, 3 against, 12 did not vote) and the U.S. Senate (98 for, 2 against). After the document was signed by the U.S. President on August 2, the law came into force.