AVK starts developing retail chain of own branded stores in Ukraine

AVK Confectionery LLC (Kyiv), one of the largest confectionery manufacturers in Ukraine, plans to develop a branded network of AVK retail stores in the country.

According to the press service of the company, the official opening of the second store with a cafe in Dnipro and Ukraine took place on July 28, 2017.

The store with a total area of 115 square meters offers a wide range of products, and the cafe offers baked goods of own production. The store works as a self-service outlet.

"The company plans by the end of the year to open ten stores in Dnipro and the region," the company said, estimating the development potential of the AVK chain of stores in Ukraine as very high.

AVK group of companies was founded in 1991. It owned factories in Donetsk and Luhansk, control over which is now lost.

AVK Confectionery LLC produces a wide range of products: chocolate, caramel sweets, wafers, salted snacks.