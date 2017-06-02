Economy

14:59 02.06.2017

Promising for investors in Mariupol are metallurgy, engineering, agriculture, tourism - Hahn

European Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn believes that promising for investors in Mariupol are metallurgy, engineering, agriculture, and in the medium and long term tourism.

"First of all, we should mention metallurgy and everything related to it ... production of engines. And if you look around you can see that this is a rich agricultural area, so agricultural production is another promising area. I would also not underestimate the potential of tourism in the medium and long term perspective," he said at a briefing in Mariupol (Donetsk region).

The European Commissioner noted Mariupol has a significant number of highly qualified personnel and a good scientific base.

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Regional Development, Construction, Housing and Utilities Services Hennadiy Zubko noted it is important for Ukraine to offer Europe its spheres for investment.

