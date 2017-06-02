Milkiland adjusts financial performance for Q1, 2017

Milkiland, a dairy group with assets in Ukraine, the Russian Federation and Poland, has published the revised financial performance for January-March 2017.

According to the company's website, some changes were put to the financial statements of the group for the first quarter of 2017, including the balance sheet and the income and loss statement.

"This year we were forced to publish the results for the first quarter before the approval of the audited financial results of the group for 2016. Thus, after the publication of the results for the past year, there appeared a need to make some changes to the financial statements for the first quarter of this year," financial director of the group Oleksandr Androschuk said.

EBITDA decreased by almost 2% compared to the same indicator published on May 15, 2017, and amounted to EUR 2.4 million, while net profit remained at the same level of EUR 1.1 million.

According to the updated report for the first quarter of 2017, Milkiland's revenue in January-March increased by 1.2%, to EUR 36.9 million.

The group plans to complete negotiations on debts restructuring with banks in 2017.