Ukraine's economic losses from conflict in Donbas in 2016 amount to 20.4% of GDP

Ukraine's economic losses from the conflict in Donbas in 2016 amounted to 20.4% of GDP, according to statistics data given in the Global Peace Index, published by the Institute for Economics and Peace in Sydney, Australia.

According to its data, the economic cost of violence in the country is 20.4% of GDP, or $66.749 billion in the purchasing power index.

According to the rating, Iceland is recognized as the most peace-loving country, New Zealand ranks second, Portugal ranks third, Austria is fourth and Denmark ranks fifth. The least peace-loving countries are Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria.

Ukraine ranked 154th in this rating, having risen by two points. At the same time, Russia ranked 151st, without changing its position since 2016.

Ukraine also ranked 12th in militarization terms. The most militarized states are Israel, with Russia and North Korea following it.