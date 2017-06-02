Economy

10:01 02.06.2017

Canada's governor-general signs free trade agreement with Ukraine

Canada's governor-general signed on June 1 a free trade agreement with Ukraine, which was agreed earlier by the House of Commons and the Senate, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on his Facebook page.

In addition, Ukraine's ambassador to Canada Andriy Shevchenko wrote on Twitter that "the free trade agreement between Ukraine and Canada has received royal assent."

"Taking into account the ratification by the Dutch Senate of the agreement on association between Ukraine and the EU, this decision has more than symbolic significance... Both Canada and the Netherlands virtually simultaneously took a decisive step towards the formation of the Ukraine-Canada-EU free trade triangle. After completing all formal procedures, this triangle will unite the three regions on the two continents based on the joint commitment to liberal values and ideas," reads the statement said on the president's page.

According to Poroshenko, these decisions are the evidence of the efficiency of reforms implemented in the country, a stimulus for strengthening internal reforms and a powerful signal for international partners.

