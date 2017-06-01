Japanese business to invest in Ukraine, hopes for cooperation under win-win formula

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman and Chairman of the Committee on Business Cooperation with Ukraine of the Japan Business Federation Keidanren Teruo Asada at a meeting in Kyiv have discussed the prospects of attracting Japanese business, including the establishment of Japanese production in Ukraine.

"I want to thank Japan for the full support of Ukraine – both economic and political. We deeply appreciate our relations and are interested in developing them. We have good signals on bilateral trade and good opportunities to attract Japanese companies to the Ukrainian market. We welcome the activities of Japanese businessmen in Ukraine," Groysman said.

He assured the Japanese guest that Ukraine is committed to carrying out "important and complex reforms" this year.

"And the growing economy is a good signal for investment. Especially since we have a wide range of cooperation areas - from IT to agriculture and infrastructure. We are interested in creating real production in Ukraine," the prime minister added.

Teruo Asada, in turn, stressed that Japanese business could be very useful for Ukraine, as it is interested in such areas as renewable energy, construction of high-speed highways, including on a concession basis, modernization of port infrastructure.

"Your country can be proud of human capital, which is very attractive to Japanese enterprises. And we hope for the success of the reforms announced by your government aimed at improving the business climate. We are committed to investing in Ukraine, and I think our countries will be able to develop a strategy for cooperation under a win-win formula," the expert said.