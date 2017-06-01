Economy

13:18 01.06.2017

DTEK to build pilot solar power plant in Kherson region this year

DTEK energy holding intends to build the first solar power plant with a capacity of 10 MW in Kherson this year, DTEK's press service has reported.

"Due to the long duration of land acquisition for building energy facilities, the company decided to purchase a ready-made solar power plant project. The partner is the French engineering company Beten Ingenierie SAS ... A suitable project for building a solar power plant in the village of Tryfonivka in Kherson region was selected in Beten's portfolio," the press service said.

The plant will have solar modules produced by the Chinese company JA Solar and inverters made by ABB in Italy. The forecasted electricity supply will amount to 11-12 million kWh annually.

As reported, DTEK previously bought Tryfonivka Energy LLC (Kherson region).

DTEK is considering the possibility of building up to 1 GW of "green" generation capacity in the next five years.

Загрузка...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

IMPORTANT

Japan's Fujikura plans to open two more plants in Ukraine – Kubiv

Ukraine exports more than 40.7 mln tonnes of grain since start of 2016/2017 MY

Zerkal: Stockholm court rules for Naftogaz, cancels gas re-export ban

Naftogaz receives separate ruling by Stockholm arbitration in litigation with Gazprom

Government forecasts acceleration in Ukraine's GDP growth in 2018 to 3%, slowdown in inflation to 7%

LATEST

Government extends privatization of Odesa port-side plant until Dec

Government revises fiscal plan of Centrenergo for 2017

Metinvest ranks 37th among world's largest steel producers in 2016

Cabinet approves Yuzhny Port financial plan for 2017, expects UAH 2.2 bln in revenue

Ratification of Ukraine-EU Association Agreement by Dutch Senate testifies to Ukraine's support by EU community

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
http://price.ua/
ADVERTISING