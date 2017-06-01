DTEK to build pilot solar power plant in Kherson region this year

DTEK energy holding intends to build the first solar power plant with a capacity of 10 MW in Kherson this year, DTEK's press service has reported.

"Due to the long duration of land acquisition for building energy facilities, the company decided to purchase a ready-made solar power plant project. The partner is the French engineering company Beten Ingenierie SAS ... A suitable project for building a solar power plant in the village of Tryfonivka in Kherson region was selected in Beten's portfolio," the press service said.

The plant will have solar modules produced by the Chinese company JA Solar and inverters made by ABB in Italy. The forecasted electricity supply will amount to 11-12 million kWh annually.

As reported, DTEK previously bought Tryfonivka Energy LLC (Kherson region).

DTEK is considering the possibility of building up to 1 GW of "green" generation capacity in the next five years.