Economy

13:17 01.06.2017

Japan's Fujikura plans to open two more plants in Ukraine – Kubiv

Fujikura Automotive Ukraine Lviv LLC, controlled by the Japanese manufacturer of electrical equipment and telecommunications systems Fujikura, plans to open two additional plants in Ukraine with an area of 10,000 square meters in Vinnytsia and Cherkasy for 1,500 new jobs each, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economic Development and Trade Stepan Kubiv has said.

"Fujikura says it assessed the prospects of work in Ukraine and decided that there are wonderful specialists, opportunities and conditions here," he wrote on his Facebook page following a meeting of the Ukrainian committee of economic cooperation with the Japan Business Federation Keidanren.

Kubiv added Fujikura Automotive Ukraine Lviv also plans to expand the work of two major enterprises in Lviv region and increase the number of employees from 2,000 to 3,000.

Fujikura was founded in Japan in 1885 and gradually expanded to an international corporation engaged in innovative technologies. The turnover of the company exceeds EUR5 billion per year. The company's representative offices operate in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Great Britain, Vietnam, and India. Its staff exceeds 50,000 employees worldwide.

Interfax-Ukraine
