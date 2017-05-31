Ratification of Ukraine-EU Association Agreement by Dutch Senate testifies to Ukraine's support by EU community

The full entry into force of the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the European Union means further deepening of cooperation between Ukraine and the EU, Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman said.

"Today, the Netherlands' parliament has ratified the Ukraine-EU Association Agreement, which is the final step towards the full entry into force of the association agreement, which means further deepening of Ukraine's cooperation with the EU on the principles of political association and economic integration," Groysman wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

According to him, the completion of the process of ratification of the Association Agreement by the European partners testifies to "the support of Ukraine and the Ukrainians by the European community." "Thank you for your support," the Ukrainian PM said.