Economy

13:31 31.05.2017

Energy Ministry forecasts rise in gas consumption by TPPs and CHPPs by 13.2% in 2017

Ukraine's thermal power plants (TPP), combined heat and power plants (CHPP) and boiler houses in 2017 will increase gas consumption by 13.2% compared to 2016, to 4.51 billion cubic meters.

Such data are given in the structure of fuel use at TPPs and CHPPs for 2017 posted on the website of the Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry of Ukraine.

According to the document, TPPs in 2017 will reduce gas consumption by 10.6% compared to the previous year, to 194.3 million cubic meters. In particular, consumption at DTEK Dniproenergo is projected at the level of 71.2 million cubic meters of gas (8% down from 2016), DTEK Zakhidenergo at 66.1 million cubic meters (19.6% down), Centrenergo at 28.9 million cubic meters (57.9% up), DTEK Vostokenergo at 16.3 million cubic meters (30% down), and Donbasenergo at 11.8 million cubic meters (27.2% down).

At the same time, CHPPs and boiler houses could increase gas consumption by 14.5%, to 4.316 billion cubic meters. In particular, consumption by Kyivenergo is expected to reach 1.311 billion cubic meters (11.1% up), Kharkiv CHPP-5 at 405.7 million cubic meters (31.3% up), Kharkiv CHPP-3 at 178.9 million cubic meters (8.2% up), Kremenchuk CHPP at 251.6 million cubic meters (2 times up), Bila Tserkva CHPP at 173.7 million cubic meters (4 times up), Kryvy Rih CHPP at 161.9 million cubic meters (17% up), Darnytsia CHPP at 130.9 million cubic meters (9.8% up), and Lviv CHPP at 120.5 million cubic meters (0.1% down).

Interfax-Ukraine
