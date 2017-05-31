Economy

12:47 31.05.2017

Avangard posts $5.3 mln net loss in Q1, 2017

Avangard holding, the largest egg producer in Ukraine, received a net loss of $5.342 million in January-March 2017, which is 34.4% less than in the first quarter of 2016 ($3.974 million).

According to a company report on the website of the London Stock Exchange, its consolidated revenue for January-March of this year decreased by 14.6%, to $34.004 million, EBITDA was $100,000 against $9.566 million in January-March 2016.

"Unstable egg prices amidst high costs and weak consumer demand affected domestic sales, while a temporary ban on trade and geopolitical instability in our key export markets, particularly in the Middle East, affected our export earnings," Avangard Executive Director Natalia Vasyliuk said.

She expressed confidence Avangard has good opportunities to return to profitability in future and restore its position as the world's leading producer of eggs and dried egg goods.

The gross loss of Avangard for the first quarter of 2017 was $1.57 million against a gross profit of $8.28 million in the first quarter of 2016. Operating loss amounted to $3.7 million against a $5.3 million operating profit in January-March 2016.

The total number of birds at Avangard farms on March 31, 2017 was estimated at 14 million, including 10.6 laying hens.

Загрузка...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

IMPORTANT

NBU extends 50% norm of obligatory forex sale until Dec 13, 2017

Deficit of current account in Ukraine in April estimated at $146 mln

Ukrainian energy will cut anthracite consumption to 7 mln tonnes in 2017

Ex Ukrspyrt director Pankov shot dead in Kyiv

Ukrainian low-cost airline will appear this year, high-speed railway in 5-10 years

LATEST

Deposit Guarantee Fund prepares appeal against court ruling to cancel liquidation of Bank Mykhailivsky

Kernel is finalizing talks on deals for 40,000 ha and 190,000 ha

SAPO sends to court indictment against 8 suspects in 'gas case', indictment against another 9 suspects to follow

Ukraine increases gas pumping into UGS by 27% in late May following higher gas imports from Hungary

Ukrgazvydobuvannia defines Ukrainian subsidiary of PGNIG winner of five lots in tender for drilling

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
price.ua/catalog8721.html
ADVERTISING