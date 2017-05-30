Ex Ukrspyrt director Pankov shot dead in Kyiv

Police in Kyiv on Tuesday are looking for the individual who shot dead a businessman in Kyiv's Dartnytsky District.

"At 08:16 a passerby called the precinct and said on Mykhailo Hryshko St. an individual got out of his Audi sedan and shot a man in the back several times. The individual got back into the car and headed toward Petro Hryhorenko Avenue. It has been preliminarily established that the victim received fatal gunshot wounds to the spine," Kyiv's National Police reported.

The shooter is driving a red Audi sedan. The "Intercept" action plan has been called by the police.

Police later said the identity of the dead individual had been established. He is a Kyiv resident, born in 1968. They did not release his name.

"Having examined the body, police experts identified four wounds. They collected four shells from a 9 mm pistol and began interviewing witnesses," said an updated police report, which identified the victim of the shooting as former acting head (2014) of the state-owned Ukrspyrt concern Viktor Pankov. Prior to his assassination, Pankov worked as an advisor to the Ukrspyrt director.

Chief of the Darnytsky District Police Station Serhiy Chernyshev told journalists four or five shots were fired, according to witnesses. He said evidence was being gathered at the scene of the assassination by detectives.

According to Chernyshev, the professional activities of the deceased man may have been the reason he was killed. He declined to identify the assassinated man as Pankov.

Pankov in 2008 and 2009 was a board member of the national joint-stock company Nadra Ukrainy. In 2012 he began working at Ukrspyrt as deputy general director in charge of legal issues, and later as acting Ukrspyrt general director and first deputy director in charge of production and financial issues. He left Ukrspyrt in December 2013.

At the start of 2014 Pankov was an advisor to the chairman of the board of Chornomornaftogaz. In March 2014 he returned to Ukrspyrt as deputy director in charge of legal issues. In December 2014 the Agriculture and Food Ministry sacked Mykhaylo Labutyna as Ukrspyrt general director, naming Pankov as acting director.

Pankov in 2016 was put in charge of Ukrspyrt's main office.