Ukrainian PGO official, Polish ambassador discuss cooperation between two country's prosecution agencies

First Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine Dmytro Storozhuk and Polish Ambassador to Ukraine Jan Pieklo have discussed at the National Academy of the Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine ways to improve further cooperation between the prosecution agencies of the two countries.

The main areas of such cooperation are the involvement of Polish law experts into education and scientific events in the academy and vice versa, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine quoted Storozhuk on Monday.

The sides also exchanged experience of training and professional development of employees of prosecutor's office, and discussed the current issues of legal science and practice.