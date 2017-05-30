Economy

10:00 30.05.2017

Ukrainian low-cost airline will appear this year, high-speed railway in 5-10 years

A Ukrainian airline carrying out domestic flights is to be registered this year, while a high-speed railway will appear in Ukraine in 5-10 years, Ukrainian Minister of Infrastructure Volodymyr Omelyan has stated.

According to the minister, the new low-cost airline will have foreign capital, but 51% of shares will belong to Ukrainians, since "this is a prerequisite for the company to have the right to operate domestic flights within Ukraine."

"The negotiations are proceeding successfully. I hope we have all the chances for the company to be legally registered this year, maybe flights to be started across Ukraine and beyond," Omelyan said on the air of Channel Five.

Commenting on mass media reports about the prospect of building high-speed railroads for passenger carriage, the minister noted this is an "expensive pleasure" and this should be a "powerful project with a large investor."

Загрузка...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

IMPORTANT

IKEA interested in Ukrainian market

Energy Ministry sends contracts on paid use of state gas distribution networks to regional gas companies for signing

Zlochevsky's Brociti Investments formalizing control over two oil and gas companies

Yaroslavsky buys Evraz Sukha Balka for $110 mln

Trump administration earmarks more than $350 mln for Ukraine for 2018 FY

LATEST

Kernel posts 64.3% fall in net profit in Q3, 2017 FY

Ukrainian PGO official, Polish ambassador discuss cooperation between two country's prosecution agencies

Metinvest sees revenues rise by 42.9% in March 2017

ASF outbreak reported in Odesa region

Cabinet to create ad hoc group on land reform

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
price.ua
ADVERTISING