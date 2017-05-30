Ukrainian low-cost airline will appear this year, high-speed railway in 5-10 years

A Ukrainian airline carrying out domestic flights is to be registered this year, while a high-speed railway will appear in Ukraine in 5-10 years, Ukrainian Minister of Infrastructure Volodymyr Omelyan has stated.

According to the minister, the new low-cost airline will have foreign capital, but 51% of shares will belong to Ukrainians, since "this is a prerequisite for the company to have the right to operate domestic flights within Ukraine."

"The negotiations are proceeding successfully. I hope we have all the chances for the company to be legally registered this year, maybe flights to be started across Ukraine and beyond," Omelyan said on the air of Channel Five.

Commenting on mass media reports about the prospect of building high-speed railroads for passenger carriage, the minister noted this is an "expensive pleasure" and this should be a "powerful project with a large investor."