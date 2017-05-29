Ferrexpo after a one-year break will pay dividends for 2016

Ferrexpo mining company with assets in Ukraine after a one-year break has decided to pay dividends to shareholders at a rate of 3.3 U.S. cents per share.

According to a company report on the website of the London Stock Exchange, 99.73% of the shareholders voted for the decision to pay dividends at an annual shareholders' meeting on May 25 this year.

The shareholders also voted for attracting Deloitte LLP as an auditor of the company.

Stephen Lucas, Vitaliy Lisovenko, Oliver Baring, Bert Nacken, Mary Reilly, Christopher Mawe and Kostiantyn Zhevaho have been re-elected to the Ferrexpo board for a new term.

Independent Non-Executive Director Malcolm Field decided not to stand for election to the board of directors for a new term.

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Ingrid McMahon told Interfax-Ukraine the company as of April 11 of this year had paid special dividends at the same rate of 3.3 cents per share.

"The final dividends were confirmed at the annual meeting of shareholders and will be paid on May 31 this year," she stated.