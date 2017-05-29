Economy

12:57 29.05.2017

NCER cancels decision to assess regional companies' assets when transferring to RAB regulation

The National Commission for Energy, Housing and Utilities Services Regulation (NCER) has canceled its protocol decision, which defined the auditing companies Deloitte, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Ernst & Young, KPMG as evaluators of the assets of regional energy companies in transition to RAB regulation.

According to the NCER press service, the decision was canceled in pursuance of the recommendations of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine.

As reported, the AMC issued the relevant recommendations in late January, the period of their mandatory review was limited to one month.

IMPORTANT

Energy Ministry sends contracts on paid use of state gas distribution networks to regional gas companies for signing

Zlochevsky's Brociti Investments formalizing control over two oil and gas companies

Yaroslavsky buys Evraz Sukha Balka for $110 mln

Trump administration earmarks more than $350 mln for Ukraine for 2018 FY

Money from State Regional Development Fund in 2017 will be issued for 361 investment projects

LATEST

Ferrexpo after a one-year break will pay dividends for 2016

Incineration plant construction in Lviv will start late this year – Sadovy

Germany issues EUR500,000 for project to inform about danger of landmines, unexploded ordnances

Ukraine's government approves program for defense industry reform and development for five years

Vessel with 75,000 tonnes of anthracite from South Africa for DTEK TPPs comes to Ukraine

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Прайс
ADVERTISING