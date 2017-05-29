NCER cancels decision to assess regional companies' assets when transferring to RAB regulation

The National Commission for Energy, Housing and Utilities Services Regulation (NCER) has canceled its protocol decision, which defined the auditing companies Deloitte, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Ernst & Young, KPMG as evaluators of the assets of regional energy companies in transition to RAB regulation.

According to the NCER press service, the decision was canceled in pursuance of the recommendations of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine.

As reported, the AMC issued the relevant recommendations in late January, the period of their mandatory review was limited to one month.