Economy

12:41 27.05.2017

Germany issues EUR500,000 for project to inform about danger of landmines, unexploded ordnances

The German government has issued an additional EUR500,000 to support the UNICEF project "Mine Risk Education" in Ukraine in 2017 to inform about the danger of landmines and unexploded ordnances, the German embassy has reported.

According to the information, in 2015-2016 Germany already supported the UNICEF project in the amount of EUR1 million.

"The project, which serves to prevent life-threatening accidents involving landmines, unexploded ordnances makes it possible for UNICEF to provide primarily children, young people and their families along the contact line in the conflict regions in eastern Ukraine with information about behavior that can save lives," the document reads.

