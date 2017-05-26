Ukraine's government approves program for defense industry reform and development for five years

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the state targeted program for reforming and developing the defense and industrial complex for five years - until 2021, the Economic Development and Trade Ministry has said.

"This is a decisive step for the Ukrainian defense industry, because it received a comprehensive plan for implementing systemic reforms in the next five years," the ministry said.

The agency said the implementation of the program provisions will concern all components of the defense industry management from institutional and regulatory support to the development of international cooperation and export potential.

It is planned within the program to implement measures aimed at ensuring the financial recovery of enterprises, integrating science and production, simplifying procedures for monitoring and analysis through automation of management processes.

The plan for the next year includes several pilot projects that will allow estimating the capabilities of the Ukrainian defense industry to adapt to international norms and procedures,