Economy

18:07 26.05.2017

Ukraine's government approves program for defense industry reform and development for five years

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the state targeted program for reforming and developing the defense and industrial complex for five years - until 2021, the Economic Development and Trade Ministry has said.

"This is a decisive step for the Ukrainian defense industry, because it received a comprehensive plan for implementing systemic reforms in the next five years," the ministry said.

The agency said the implementation of the program provisions will concern all components of the defense industry management from institutional and regulatory support to the development of international cooperation and export potential.

It is planned within the program to implement measures aimed at ensuring the financial recovery of enterprises, integrating science and production, simplifying procedures for monitoring and analysis through automation of management processes.

The plan for the next year includes several pilot projects that will allow estimating the capabilities of the Ukrainian defense industry to adapt to international norms and procedures,

IMPORTANT

Money from State Regional Development Fund in 2017 will be issued for 361 investment projects

IMF expects Rada's support reforms for fifth tranche under EFF

London court to hold meeting on Ukraine's eurobond debt to Russia on May 26

Ukraine's central bank lowers refinancing rate

Businessman Yaroslavsky says he may sell his stake in Ukrtatnafta

LATEST

Vessel with 75,000 tonnes of anthracite from South Africa for DTEK TPPs comes to Ukraine

NBU approves easing of currency regulation, simplifies establishment of external correspondent relations

Energy Ministry announces start of building fourth hydroelectric unit at Dnistrovska hydroelectric plant

Ex-Ukrainian Economy Minister Aivaras Abromavicius joins board of Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs

Military chiefs to decide on foreign supplier of comms equipment

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
продажа звуковых карт
ADVERTISING