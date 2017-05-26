Economy

17:57 26.05.2017

Vessel with 75,000 tonnes of anthracite from South Africa for DTEK TPPs comes to Ukraine

A Panamax class vessel with 75,000 tonnes of anthracite from South Africa for DTEK Energy thermal power plants (TPP) arrived in Yuzhny port on Thursday, May 25, the company's press service has reported.

According to its data, this anthracite will be sent to Prydniprovska and Kryvy Rih TPPs, which will allow the stations to resume electricity generation to cover power shortage in the energy system.

DTEK noted to supply its TPPs with fuel the company increased investments in gas coal extraction and has already contracted 675,000 tonnes of coal from South Africa with the possibility of increasing supplies to one million tonnes.

"We have contracted a record high amount of anthracite from South Africa for Ukraine's TPPs. We expect the delivery of 75,000 tonnes of coal per month, which will allow our stations to work stably in the autumn-winter period," DTEK director for commercial activities Vitaliy Butenko said.

As reported, problems with anthracite supply to TPPs in Ukraine arose after the introduction of traffic blockade and loss of control over Ukrainian coal mines located in the uncontrolled territory in Donbas. This led to the forced halt of TPPs that used anthracite.

