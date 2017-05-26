Economy

17:45 26.05.2017

NBU approves easing of currency regulation, simplifies establishment of external correspondent relations

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has approved the measures, announced earlier the day before, to liberalize forex regulation within the framework of the following monetary policy, according to the central bank's website.

Corresponding NBU resolution No. 41 on amending certain normative legal acts of the National Bank of Ukraine was approved on May 25, 2017.

The National Bank, in particular, extended the period of payments for export-import transactions to 180 from 120 days, allowed foreign investors to buy foreign currency for the funds received from the sale of corporate rights, reducing charter capital, withdrawal from companies and transfer this currency abroad.

At the same time, the amount of foreign currency bought and transferred abroad is limited to $5 million a month. Investors can conduct relevant transactions only through one authorized bank.

In addition, the central bank allowed the early repayment of external loans if the obligation of international financial organizations was provided as security of payments on such transactions (using guarantees, stand-by letters of credit, through authorized banks and/or foreign banks).

In addition to abolishing certain anti-crisis restrictions, the National Bank lifted the restriction on the opening by the authorized bank of correspondent accounts in foreign currency of the first group of the classifier in non-resident banks of countries whose national currency was assigned to the second or third group of the classifier by the NBU.

IMPORTANT

Money from State Regional Development Fund in 2017 will be issued for 361 investment projects

IMF expects Rada's support reforms for fifth tranche under EFF

London court to hold meeting on Ukraine's eurobond debt to Russia on May 26

Ukraine's central bank lowers refinancing rate

Businessman Yaroslavsky says he may sell his stake in Ukrtatnafta

LATEST

Energy Ministry announces start of building fourth hydroelectric unit at Dnistrovska hydroelectric plant

Ex-Ukrainian Economy Minister Aivaras Abromavicius joins board of Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs

Military chiefs to decide on foreign supplier of comms equipment

Minister Omelyan presses for return of Ukrzaliznytsia under Infrastructure Ministry's management

Austria's Delta Bloc seeking partners in Ukraine to produce concrete road safety barriers

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
цена на контроллеры в Украине
ADVERTISING