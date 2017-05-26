NBU approves easing of currency regulation, simplifies establishment of external correspondent relations

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has approved the measures, announced earlier the day before, to liberalize forex regulation within the framework of the following monetary policy, according to the central bank's website.

Corresponding NBU resolution No. 41 on amending certain normative legal acts of the National Bank of Ukraine was approved on May 25, 2017.

The National Bank, in particular, extended the period of payments for export-import transactions to 180 from 120 days, allowed foreign investors to buy foreign currency for the funds received from the sale of corporate rights, reducing charter capital, withdrawal from companies and transfer this currency abroad.

At the same time, the amount of foreign currency bought and transferred abroad is limited to $5 million a month. Investors can conduct relevant transactions only through one authorized bank.

In addition, the central bank allowed the early repayment of external loans if the obligation of international financial organizations was provided as security of payments on such transactions (using guarantees, stand-by letters of credit, through authorized banks and/or foreign banks).

In addition to abolishing certain anti-crisis restrictions, the National Bank lifted the restriction on the opening by the authorized bank of correspondent accounts in foreign currency of the first group of the classifier in non-resident banks of countries whose national currency was assigned to the second or third group of the classifier by the NBU.