Energy Ministry announces start of building fourth hydroelectric unit at Dnistrovska hydroelectric plant

Ukraine's Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry has announced the start of building the fourth hydroelectric unit at Dnistrovska hydroelectric pumped storage power plant.

"Today the construction of the second stage of Dnistrovska hydroelectric pumped storage power plant within the fourth hydroelectric unit has been started," the ministry wrote on its Facebook page.

As reported, in early May Ukrhydroenergo announced its intention to sign a contract worth UAH 2.481 billion (including VAT) with the consortium Ukrhydroenergobud (Kyiv) for the construction of hydroelectric unit No. 4 at Dnistrovska hydroelectric pumped storage power plant.

Earlier Ukrhydroenergo signed contracts with PJSC Turboatom and Electrotiazhmash for a total amount of UAH 1.6 billion for the manufacture, delivery and installation of equipment for building hydroelectric unit No. 4 at Dnistrovska hydroelectric pumped storage power plant. The contract with Turboatom for UAH 997 million provides for the delivery of a pump turbine, and with Electrotiazhmash for UAH 571 million – a hydro generator. The implementation of contracts is planned for 2017-2020.

The program for the hydropower sector development until 2026, approved by Cabinet resolution No. 552-r dated July 13, 2016, provides for the start of building the fourth hydroelectric unit in 2017 and completion in 2020.