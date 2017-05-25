London court to hold meeting on Ukraine's eurobond debt to Russia on May 26

The High Court of Justice (London) on Friday, May 26, will hold a meeting on the Russian Federation's lawsuit against Ukraine regarding eurobonds worth $3 billion, according to the agenda of the court meeting.

The relevant meeting will be held at 10:30 London time. During the meeting, further arguments of the parties will be heard and issues related to the court decision will be considered.

Among the main issues of the meeting is the extension of the "freezing" of the court ruling execution and compensation for lawyers' services.

As reported, the UK High Court of Justice on March 29, 2017 approved an expedited consideration of Russia's lawsuit against Ukraine regarding $3 billion eurobonds. At the same time, the court ruling lacks a final decision on the point of discussion. In addition, it notes some of the provisions contained in it need clarification, there are many important issues the court must deal with.

Kyiv intends to contest the decision of the High Court of London. The court gave permission to file an appeal.