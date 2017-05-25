Economy

18:32 25.05.2017

London court to hold meeting on Ukraine's eurobond debt to Russia on May 26

The High Court of Justice (London) on Friday, May 26, will hold a meeting on the Russian Federation's lawsuit against Ukraine regarding eurobonds worth $3 billion, according to the agenda of the court meeting.

The relevant meeting will be held at 10:30 London time. During the meeting, further arguments of the parties will be heard and issues related to the court decision will be considered.

Among the main issues of the meeting is the extension of the "freezing" of the court ruling execution and compensation for lawyers' services.

As reported, the UK High Court of Justice on March 29, 2017 approved an expedited consideration of Russia's lawsuit against Ukraine regarding $3 billion eurobonds. At the same time, the court ruling lacks a final decision on the point of discussion. In addition, it notes some of the provisions contained in it need clarification, there are many important issues the court must deal with.

Kyiv intends to contest the decision of the High Court of London. The court gave permission to file an appeal.

IMPORTANT

Ukraine's central bank lowers refinancing rate

Businessman Yaroslavsky says he may sell his stake in Ukrtatnafta

Ukraine debunks reports about halt to passenger transportation by rail to Russia

Cabinet approves concept of coal industry reform, development until 2020

Cabinet takes number of measures for business deregulation

LATEST

Austria's Delta Bloc seeking partners in Ukraine to produce concrete road safety barriers

IPMA signs memo of cooperation with India's Pharmexcil

NBU says liberalization of forex regulations possible within framework of monetary policy

Ukraine's forex reserves grow to $17.6 bln

Avdiyivka coke plant works at full capacity - first time in three years of Donbas hostilities

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
http://price.ua
ADVERTISING