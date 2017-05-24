Ukrzaliznytsia to post UAH 1.2 bln profit in 2017 - draft finance plan

PJSC Ukrzaliznytsia intends in 2017 to receive UAH 1.2 billion in profit, whereas in 2015 its loss amounted to UAH 16.8 billion, in 2016 the figure was UAH 7.3 billion, according to a press release, with reference to the draft consolidated financial plan of the company.

It is noted the figures are calculated using international financial reporting standards.

The draft consolidated financial plan provides for revenues in the amount of UAH 82.9 billion, in particular UAH 79.6 billion from transportation. Expenses are planned at the level of UAH 81.7 billion, of which transportation costs are UAH 65.9 billion, EBITDA stands at UAH 23.4 billion.

The revised wording of the financial plan in comparison with the previous one provides for the improvement of operational performance indicators: it is envisaged to increase revenues from auxiliary production by UAH 320.9 million and other operating income by UAH 672.7 million.