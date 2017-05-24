Rotterdam+ coal scheme dangerous, Rada must pass coal import bill - Lutsenko

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko has said the Rotterdam+ scheme is dangerous and called on Verkhovna Rada deputies to enact a law regulating payments for coal imports.

"As for the coal issue: if previously funds were pilfered via special schemes involving budget payments to mines, today there exists an even more dangerous scheme – Rotterdam+," Lutsenko said during a Rada plenary session on Wednesday.

"You must pass legislation on payments for importing coal and other mineral resources in Ukraine, just like you did with gas [imports]. Do this and we will overcome another mafia threat," Lutsenko said.

As reported, the National Commission for Energy, Housing and Utilities Services Regulation (NCER) in April 2016 started applying the new rules to form the forecast wholesale market price of electricity.

On April 6, 2017 the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine began investigating possible wrongdoing by NCER officials in their calculations and adoption of calculation methods for planned wholesale electricity prices as per the formula "Rotterdam cost plus delivery to Ukraine."