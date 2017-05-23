Consumer sentiment in Ukraine slightly deteriorates in April

The consumer sentiment index in Ukraine in April 2017 decreased by 0.6 points compared to the previous month, to 54.9 (on a scale of 0 to 200), according to a monthly survey by GfK Ukraine.

"The indices of expediency of large purchases and the expected development of the country's economy have changed most of all," the company said in a press release.

According to GfK, Ukrainians' assessment of the current situation in April slightly worsened: the current condition index decreased by 3.1 points in comparison with the March index and amounted to 50.2.

At the same time, two components of the index showed different dynamics: the index of expediency of large purchases fell by 7.1 points, to 57.4, while the index of current personal financial state grew by one percentage point and amounted to 43.

"It should be noted that the decrease in the index of expediency of making large purchases occurred in a group of low-income consumers," the company's analysts said.

"The improvement of sentiment regarding the country's economic development, in our opinion, is a response to the adoption of a visa-free regime with the EU for Ukraine," the report said.