Economy

18:43 23.05.2017

Consumer sentiment in Ukraine slightly deteriorates in April

The consumer sentiment index in Ukraine in April 2017 decreased by 0.6 points compared to the previous month, to 54.9 (on a scale of 0 to 200), according to a monthly survey by GfK Ukraine.

"The indices of expediency of large purchases and the expected development of the country's economy have changed most of all," the company said in a press release.

According to GfK, Ukrainians' assessment of the current situation in April slightly worsened: the current condition index decreased by 3.1 points in comparison with the March index and amounted to 50.2.

At the same time, two components of the index showed different dynamics: the index of expediency of large purchases fell by 7.1 points, to 57.4, while the index of current personal financial state grew by one percentage point and amounted to 43.

"It should be noted that the decrease in the index of expediency of making large purchases occurred in a group of low-income consumers," the company's analysts said.

"The improvement of sentiment regarding the country's economic development, in our opinion, is a response to the adoption of a visa-free regime with the EU for Ukraine," the report said.

IMPORTANT

Agrarian Policy Minister of Ukraine Kutoviy resigns

Rada approves Ukrainian language TV quotas

Enterprises in occupied areas of Donbas in 2016 pay UAH 6.3 bln in taxes and single social contribution to Ukraine's budget

Ukrzaliznytsia under NSDC decision bans cargo traffic, transit via Ukraine in wagons owned by Russian companies

First aircraft engine assembled in China using Motor Sich technology could be shown by late 2017 -

LATEST

Ukraine, Philippines negotiating expansion of military and technical cooperation

SCM confirms readiness to defend its property rights to Ukrtelecom, 3Mob in court

Seven Cypriot investment companies consider applying special confiscation to their property illegal

Regal Petroleum satisfied with testing results of new well in Poltava region

PrivatBank says not notified about lawsuit of eurobonds holders

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
каталог мужских курток на price.ua
ADVERTISING