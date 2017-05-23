Ukraine, Philippines negotiating expansion of military and technical cooperation

Ukraine plans to build up military and technical cooperation with the countries of Southeast Asia and is negotiating expanding partnership in the defense industry with the Philippines.

The potential for the military and technical cooperation between Kyiv and Manila has been discussed during the talks with Secretary for National Defense of the Philippines Delfin Lorenzana during a working visit of First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleh Hladkovsky to the Philippines, as well as meetings with the country's top military leadership, the press service of state-run foreign trade enterprise SpetsTechnoExport reported.

SpetsTechnoExport CEO Pavlo Barbul also took part in the talks.

According to the press service, the parties discussed the prospects of bilateral military and technical cooperation in shipbuilding, production of air defense equipment, UAV, radar equipment and weapons systems.

SpetsTechnoExport's press service said the company expects the visit to become a new starting point for the development of efficient cooperation among the states and will contribute to strengthening the national security of both countries.

SpetsTechnoExport is among Ukraine's leading exporters of weapons and special purpose equipment. Since December 2010, it has been part of the Ukroboronprom state concern.