SCM confirms readiness to defend its property rights to Ukrtelecom, 3Mob in court

System Capital Management (SCM) has once again announced its readiness to protect its ownership rights to the shares and corporate rights of PJSC Ukrtelecom and its subsidiary 3Mob LLC in court in connection with the Prosecutor General's Office's statement on obtaining permit to conduct a special investigation against ex-president of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych and former Finance Minister Yuriy Kolobov in the case of illegal privatization of Ukrtelecom.

"As a controlling shareholder and owner of PJSC Ukrtelecom and its subsidiary 3Mob LLC, SCM Group is interested in an objective and independent investigation into all the circumstances of the privatization of PJSC Ukrtelecom. As we stated earlier, SCM Group did not participate in the privatization of PJSC Ukrtelecom in 2011 but acquired this asset from its previous owners in 2013. At the same time, SCM will certainly protect its ownership rights to the shares and corporate rights of PJSC Ukrtelecom and 3Mob LLC in court," the group stated.

According to the report, Ukrtelecom and 3Mob continue work as normal, providing services to clients and partners in full.