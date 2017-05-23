Economy

17:48 23.05.2017

SCM confirms readiness to defend its property rights to Ukrtelecom, 3Mob in court

System Capital Management (SCM) has once again announced its readiness to protect its ownership rights to the shares and corporate rights of PJSC Ukrtelecom and its subsidiary 3Mob LLC in court in connection with the Prosecutor General's Office's statement on obtaining permit to conduct a special investigation against ex-president of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych and former Finance Minister Yuriy Kolobov in the case of illegal privatization of Ukrtelecom.

"As a controlling shareholder and owner of PJSC Ukrtelecom and its subsidiary 3Mob LLC, SCM Group is interested in an objective and independent investigation into all the circumstances of the privatization of PJSC Ukrtelecom. As we stated earlier, SCM Group did not participate in the privatization of PJSC Ukrtelecom in 2011 but acquired this asset from its previous owners in 2013. At the same time, SCM will certainly protect its ownership rights to the shares and corporate rights of PJSC Ukrtelecom and 3Mob LLC in court," the group stated.

According to the report, Ukrtelecom and 3Mob continue work as normal, providing services to clients and partners in full.

IMPORTANT

Rada approves Ukrainian language TV quotas

Enterprises in occupied areas of Donbas in 2016 pay UAH 6.3 bln in taxes and single social contribution to Ukraine's budget

Ukrzaliznytsia under NSDC decision bans cargo traffic, transit via Ukraine in wagons owned by Russian companies

First aircraft engine assembled in China using Motor Sich technology could be shown by late 2017 -

Kolomoisky not to participate in Ukrnafta supervisory board

LATEST

Ukraine, Philippines negotiating expansion of military and technical cooperation

Seven Cypriot investment companies consider applying special confiscation to their property illegal

Regal Petroleum satisfied with testing results of new well in Poltava region

PrivatBank says not notified about lawsuit of eurobonds holders

Ukraine buys nuclear fuel worth $121.5 mln in 1Q 2017

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Компьютерные аксессуары купить
ADVERTISING