Seven Cypriot investment companies consider applying special confiscation to their property illegal

Seven Cypriot investment companies, including Akemi Management Ltd, Aldoza Investments Ltd, Erosaria Ltd, Opalcore Ltd, Foxtron Networks Ltd, Loricom Holding Group Ltd, Wonderbliss Ltd, which invested their own funds in Ukraine's government domestic loan bonds, consider the court decision on the application of special confiscation to their property to be illegal.

This is stated in an open letter from the investment companies, signed by lawyers Dmytro Scherbyna and Maksym Kovalenko, which together with the copies of the documents has been transferred to Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the letter, the investment companies filed appeals against the decision of Kramatorsk City Court of Donetsk region dated March 28, 2017, according to which they are included in the list of legal entities to which special confiscation was applied, in relation to Arkadiy Kashkin in criminal proceedings dated March 15, 2017 and a letter with the request to halt the execution of the verdict to Oschadbank, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, the Ministry of Finance and the National Bank of Ukraine.

"Our clients consider, and we agree with them, that there is a crime component in the actions of all those involved in the adoption and execution of the verdict. Therefore we have already applied to the NABU with the relevant statements about the commission of criminal crimes by Oschadbank officials who, according to the official statement by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, have already executed the decision that is not available in the state court rulings register, and the prosecutor, who ensured its execution, having inclined Mr. Kashkin to signing the agreement on an "international criminal scheme"," the letter says.