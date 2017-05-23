Economy

14:50 23.05.2017

Regal Petroleum satisfied with testing results of new well in Poltava region

Regal Petroleum plc, the AIM-quoted oil and gas exploration and production group, is satisfied with testing results of the MEX-109 well located at its Mekhediviska-Golotvshinska (MEX-GOL) gas and condensate field in Poltava region, Ukraine.

"During this initial testing, the well produced at a rate of approximately 85,000 m3/d of gas and 40 m3/d of condensate (778 boepd in aggregate)," the company reported in a statement posted on the London Stock Exchange.

One interval, at a drilled depth of 4,802 - 4,808 meters, within the B-20 Visean reservoirs ("B-sands") was perforated, and short-term initial flow testing was undertaken using a test separator through a 7 mm choke.

The MEX-109 well was spudded in July 2016 and drilled to a depth of 4,873 meters. he well had an original target depth of 5,250 meters but, due to some mechanical issues, further drilling activities were curtailed once the primary reservoir targets were accessible.

It is now intended to hook up the well to the gas processing facility and thereafter undertake production testing.

Regal's 54% controlling stake belongs to Vadim Novinsky's structures.

IMPORTANT

Rada approves Ukrainian language TV quotas

Enterprises in occupied areas of Donbas in 2016 pay UAH 6.3 bln in taxes and single social contribution to Ukraine's budget

Ukrzaliznytsia under NSDC decision bans cargo traffic, transit via Ukraine in wagons owned by Russian companies

First aircraft engine assembled in China using Motor Sich technology could be shown by late 2017 -

Kolomoisky not to participate in Ukrnafta supervisory board

LATEST

PrivatBank says not notified about lawsuit of eurobonds holders

Ukraine buys nuclear fuel worth $121.5 mln in 1Q 2017

Ukraine's central bank shortens authorized bank auditor list to 22 firms

MHP posts $57 mln in net profit in Q1 2017

Ukraine's coffers save almost $1 bln using ProZorro

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
http://price.ua/
ADVERTISING