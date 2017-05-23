Ukraine buys nuclear fuel worth $121.5 mln in 1Q 2017

Ukraine bought nuclear fuel worth $121.458 million in January-March 2017.

Over the period under review, Ukrainian nuclear power plants bought fuel worth $63.831 million from Russia and worth $57.627 million from Sweden, the State Statistics Service of Ukraine has reported.

Thus, the share of nuclear purchases by Ukraine in January-March 2017 from Russia's TVEL in monetary terms was 52.55%, and that from Westinghouse Electric Sweden was 47.45%.

Jose Emeterio Gutierrez, Interim Chief Executive Officer and President at Westinghouse Electric Company LLC, earlier told Interfax-Ukraine that his company would boost nuclear fuel supplies to Ukraine's Energoatom in 2017 to up to six batches. Six loads will be supplied every year until 2020.

Energoatom CEO Yuriy Nedashkovsky in turn confirmed in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine that his company planned to buy six nuclear fuel batches from Westinghouse.

"We plan to buy six batches this year. Most likely, part will be stored as the reserve, as we constantly reschedule repairs. What is more, the service repair period of one of the blocks for which we buy [the nuclear fuel] will be extended, therefore it may turn out that we'll buy more than we'll upload. But this is within one batch," he said.

As was reported, Ukraine in 2016 bought nuclear fuel worth $548.810 million ($386.782 million from Russia and $162.028 million from Sweden).

Nuclear fuel purchases in 2015 amounted to $643.570 million ($610.883 million from Russia and $32.688 million from Sweden).

In 2014, Ukraine bought nuclear fuel worth $628.176 million ($588.831 million from Russian and $39.345 million from Sweden).

In 2013, Ukraine bought Russian nuclear fuel worth $600.596 million.

In 2012, Ukraine bought nuclear fuel worth $600.334 million ($555.355 million from Russia and $44.979 million from Sweden).

Energoatom operates all four active nuclear power plants in Ukraine. It buys nuclear fuel from TVEL of Russia and Westinghouse Electric Sweden.