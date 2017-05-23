Rada approves Ukrainian language TV quotas

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted in the second reading and as a whole a bill that establishes an obligatory share of Ukrainian-language content on television in the amount of 75% of the total volume.

Corresponding draft law No. 5313 on amending some laws on the language of audiovisual (electronic) media was supported by 269 people's deputies on Tuesday.

According to the law, the weekly share of films in the state language must be at least 75% in each time span between 07:00 and 18:00 and between 18:00 and 22:00 for national and regional television and radio broadcasting organizations and 50% for local broadcasting companies.

The law amends the laws "On Television and Radio Broadcasting", "On Culture" and "On the Basics of State Language Policy."