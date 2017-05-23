Ukraine's coffers save almost $1 bln using ProZorro

The Ukrainian nation's coffers have saved UAH 24 billion, a little more than $900 million, since the launch of the ProZorro e-procurement system, Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has said.

"Today we can say the [ProZorro] system is not only competitive and transparent, it saves money for the national budget. According to our estimates, savings of budget funds - the money owned by the state, the Ukrainian people - have amounted to UAH 24 billion since its launch," he said at the 13th Procurement, Integrity, Management and Openness (PRIMO) Forum in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Procurements worth UAH 700 billion, or $26.6 billion, have been handled via the system recently, he said.

Groysman also said that the Cabinet of Ministers and the State Property Fund of Ukraine had agreed about the possibility of using the ProZorro system for competitive sales of state-owned assets in future.

Public procurements in Ukraine switched over to the ProZorro e-system from August 1, 2016.