Enterprises in occupied areas of Donbas in 2016 pay UAH 6.3 bln in taxes and single social contribution to Ukraine's budget

Enterprises located in the occupied areas of Donbas in 2016 paid taxes and unified social contributions to the consolidated budget of Ukraine totaling UAH 6.276 million.

The State Fiscal Service of Ukraine said this in a report requested by Ukrainian MP Viktoria Voitsytska of the Samopomich faction.

In particular, enterprises that changed their legal addresses to those on the territories controlled by government paid last year UAH 2.191 billion (including UAH 1.759 billion in taxes and UAH 432.073 million in customs payments) to the consolidated budget of Ukraine. In addition, they transferred single social contribution totaling UAH 457.493 million. These companies' tax arrears stand at UAH 457.493 million.

The enterprises which have not changed their legal address paid in 2016 UAH 2.686 billion (including UAH 2.228 billion in taxes and UAH 458.033 million of customs payments) to the consolidated budget of Ukraine. Also, they transferred single social contribution in the amount of UAH 941.203 million. The tax debt for this category of companies is UAH 3.407 billion.

In addition, the State Fiscal Service provided information about the payment of taxes by enterprises, whose production capacities are located on the contact line. Last year, they paid UAH 1.729 billion (including UAH 577.42 million in taxes and UAH 495.448 million in customs payments) to the consolidated budget of Ukraine. In addition, they transferred single social contribution in the amount of UAH 376.354 million. The tax debt for this category of companies is UAH 123.948 million.