Economy

18:30 22.05.2017

Ukrzaliznytsia under NSDC decision bans cargo traffic, transit via Ukraine in wagons owned by Russian companies

PJSC Ukrzaliznytsia has introduced a ban on transportation of all types of cargo and empty wagons, including transit through the territory of Ukraine, for a number of owner companies from the Russian Federation.

According to company decree Ts-2/101 dated May 18, 2017, transportation is prohibited in the wagons of Sberbank Leasing, SG Trans, NefteTransService, Freight One, Federal Freight Company, Promtransinvest, Freight One Ukraine, Rail 1520 Service, Agrocomplex, Aston Food Ingredients, a number of SG Trans branches.

At the same time, transportation of all empty wagons owned by the said companies in the direction of Russia is allowed.

The ban was introduced from May 18 until cancellation.

IMPORTANT

Enterprises in occupied areas of Donbas in 2016 pay UAH 6.3 bln in taxes and single social contribution to Ukraine's budget

First aircraft engine assembled in China using Motor Sich technology could be shown by late 2017 -

Kolomoisky not to participate in Ukrnafta supervisory board

Russia files consolidated lawsuit against Ukraine in WTO due to restrictions, bans imposed on country

Kyiv city signs memo on building fourth subway line with Chinese consortium

LATEST

Savings on Crown Agents purchases for 2016 budget funds could reach UAH 86 mln

France will contribute to Ukraine's getting EU funds for project to change rail track width

Ukraine capable of over 10% of annual growth, may achieve $750 bln GDP by 2030

Ukraine's deputy PM blames Russia for crisis in BSEC

Higher specialized court halts execution of ruling on recovery of Odesa port-side plant's debt in favor of Ostchem

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
продажа 3д принтеров
ADVERTISING