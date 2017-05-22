Economy

17:14 22.05.2017

Kolomoisky not to participate in Ukrnafta supervisory board

The key minority shareholders of PJSC Ukrnafta have decided not to participate in the meetings of the company's supervisory board, entrusting representation of their interests to lawyers.

According to a press release from Ukrnafta, the following shareholders were withdrawn from the supervisory board at a meeting on May 18, 2017: Ihor Kolomoisky, Hennadiy Boholiubov, Mykhailo Kiperman and Ihor Palitsa. Volodymyr Yemtsev (participated in the Chernihivoblenergo supervisory board, worked in a number of law firms from Dnipro), Vladyslav Lazorenko (represented the interests of Business-Invest IC LCC in a court), Maksym Yukhymenko (represented the interests of the registrar of Ukrnaftogaz finance company, acted as a secretary of the AeroSvit supervisory council) and Maria Pitta (the lawyer of the Cypriot law firm Soteris Pittas & Co) were introduced instead of them.

Another representative from minorities Uriel Tzvi Laber was reelected as a member of the supervisory board.

Supervisory board members from the state (all from Naftogaz Ukrainy) were re-elected Andriy Kobolev, Serhiy Konovets, Yaroslav Tekliuk and Polina Zahnytko. New representatives in the Ukrnafta supervisory board became Yuriy Vitrenko and Kostiantyn Pozhidayev instead of Serhiy Pereloma and Petro Stoliar.

Thus, Naftogaz Ukrainy retained six out of 11 places in Ukrnafta supervisory board.

