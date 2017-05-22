France will contribute to Ukraine's getting EU funds for project to change rail track width

France will consider the possibility of expert and consulting assistance and will contribute to raising funds from the European Union for Ukraine's obtaining technical assistance for implementing the project to change the width of railway track.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine, this was discussed in Kyiv on May 19, 2017 during the sixth meeting of the Ukrainian-French working group on transport. The Ukrainian delegation was headed by Deputy Minister of Infrastructure for European Integration Viktor Dovhan, the French delegation was headed by the director for international cooperation at the French Ministry of Environment, Energy and the Sea.

The Ukrainian side, in particular, expressed interest in drawing on the experience of specialists of the railway industry in France regarding the further development of railway infrastructure, building new rolling stock, including the use of a system for changing the track width for rolling stock.

In addition, Ukraine reported on the active work on the development of combined/multimodal transportation in the direction of Europe-Asia using the transport infrastructure of Ukraine, in particular within the existing transport corridors defined by the TEN-T network.