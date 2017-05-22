Ukraine capable of over 10% of annual growth, may achieve $750 bln GDP by 2030

The implementation of the Sustainable Development Doctrine will allow Ukraine to achieve the level of Western countries by 2030 and ensure an annual growth of 10%, Ukrainian parliamentarian Serhiy Taruta said while presenting the publication titled "Ukraine 2030: The Doctrine of Sustainable Development."

The parliamentarian who is the author of the idea of writing the doctrine said at the first public presentation of the publication at the 7th international festival "Book Arsenal" on Thursday, May 18, that "the Doctrine is based on a person-centric model of the economy. The entire civilized world creates plans for strategic development, and we won't be able to change the country and the existing system without a long-term vision of Ukraine's development. The document took into account the developed economies' experience and all existing world trends."

"All indicators show Ukraine is a failed state now, and according to the Foresight methodology, we have only a 3% chance of achieving sustainable development by 2030. Even this meager opportunity should be utilized. The doctrine is just about what could help achieve economic growth of at least 10% per year, so that Ukraine's GDP by 2030 could be estimated at $750-800 billion," Taruta said.

In turn, academician of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, rector of Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute (NTUU "KPI") Mykhailo Zgurovsky pointed to the unique features of the presented document from other similar ones.

"Hundreds of strategies and all kinds of development programs have been written in Ukraine by bureaucrats in the office mode, completely out of touch with reality. We know what has happened to them. This document is completely different from the others, which became clear even at the stage when the task was set. This is an absolutely new approach to the creation of strategic plans for the development of the country on the basis of combining efforts by scientists from leading Ukrainian universities. It is based on the application of mathematical methods of modeling and the use of international statistics on Ukraine, utilizing computing and information capabilities of NTUU "KPI." We are responsible for their accurate use. This is our modest contribution to the development of this important document," the scientist emphasized.

Taruta says that the uniqueness of the Doctrine begins with the fact that representatives of five leading Kyiv-based universities, businesses and a number of Ukrainian and international institutions have joined hands to develop it: Taras Shevchenko National University, Vadym Hetman National Economic University, Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, NTUU "KPI, the National University of Life and Environmental Sciences of Ukraine, and Ukrainian Business Initiative (UBI).

In future, the Doctrine will be submitted for consideration and discussion to politicians, experts and the public. It will be finalized as long as the feedback is provided and then split into the so-called road maps where concrete actions will be listed.