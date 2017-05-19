Economy

17:01 19.05.2017

Ukraine sows 6.8 mln ha with spring crops, 5.1 mln ha with sunflower

Ukraine as of May 19 had sowed grains and leguminous crops on 6.8 million hectares, or 94% of the forecast.

According to the Ministry of Agricultural Policy and Food, spring wheat was sown on 172,000 hectares (or 97% of the plan), spring barley on 1.56 million hectares (95%), oats on 197,000 hectares (95%), peas on 382,000 hectares (116%), and corn on 4.2 million hectares (94%).

Sugar beets were sown on 309,000 hectares (106%), sunflower on 5.1 million hectares (95%), and soybeans on 1.7 million hectares (88%).

The ministry noted the condition of grains and industrial crops is predominantly good and satisfactory.

As reported, with reference to the ministry, the area under spring crops will amount to 7.2 million hectares in 2017, including 2.4 million hectares under early crops.

IMPORTANT

Kyiv city signs memo on building fourth subway line with Chinese consortium

Ukraine imposes antidumping duties on urea, UAN from Russia

Strategy of Ukrzaliznytsia's development until 2021 foresees UAH 130-150 bln investment in modernization

Ukrainian Sea Port Authority signs contract with CHEC for UAH 1 bln dredging works at Yuzhny port

IMF supports upgrading pensions from Oct – minister

LATEST

Cypriot Sanatra Holdings Ltd. intends to buy 20% in Kyiv-based DSK-4 developer

Ukraine, Macedonia to revise provisions of FTA agreement

Peugeot dealer network in Ukraine opens centers in Dnipro, Odesa and Rivne

Ukraine ranks 56th in Global Innovation Index but has greater potential – Groysman

Govt approves sending data about beneficiaries of Ukrainian companies to global register

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
http://price.ua/catalog5785.html
ADVERTISING