Ukraine sows 6.8 mln ha with spring crops, 5.1 mln ha with sunflower

Ukraine as of May 19 had sowed grains and leguminous crops on 6.8 million hectares, or 94% of the forecast.

According to the Ministry of Agricultural Policy and Food, spring wheat was sown on 172,000 hectares (or 97% of the plan), spring barley on 1.56 million hectares (95%), oats on 197,000 hectares (95%), peas on 382,000 hectares (116%), and corn on 4.2 million hectares (94%).

Sugar beets were sown on 309,000 hectares (106%), sunflower on 5.1 million hectares (95%), and soybeans on 1.7 million hectares (88%).

The ministry noted the condition of grains and industrial crops is predominantly good and satisfactory.

As reported, with reference to the ministry, the area under spring crops will amount to 7.2 million hectares in 2017, including 2.4 million hectares under early crops.