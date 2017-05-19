Cypriot Sanatra Holdings Ltd. intends to buy 20% in Kyiv-based DSK-4 developer

Sanatra Holdings Ltd. (Cyprus) intends to purchase 121.705 million common registered shares of PJSC House Building Plant No. 4 (DSK-4), one of the largest developers in Kyiv, which is part of Kyivmiskbud holding.

According to the buyer's statement in the press, the company and its affiliates are not currently the shareholders of DSK-4.

According to the information disclosure system of the National Commission on Securities and the Stock Market, the share capital of DSK-4 as of the end of 2016 was 608.524 million common registered shares with a nominal value of UAH 0.05 per share.

Thus, Sanatra Holdings Ltd. intends to acquire a 20% stake in the construction company.

DSK-4 was founded in 1995 and is part of Kyivmiskbud holding. The structure of the enterprise includes three construction and assembly departments, the department of production and technological equipment and a plant of reinforced concrete products.