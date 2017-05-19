Economy

14:54 19.05.2017

Govt approves sending data about beneficiaries of Ukrainian companies to global register

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers has approved sending information about beneficiaries of Ukrainian companies from the unified register of companies and individual businessmen to the global register of beneficial ownership.

The decision was made at a government meeting on Thursday.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman announced this resolution among those approved without discussion.

"The Ukrainian state initiates the signing of a memorandum with Transparency International on joining the Ukrainian business register the global register of beneficial ownership to implement the Global Declaration Against Corruption that Ukraine joined in 2016," Justice Minister Pavlo Petrenko said.

He said that thus, Ukraine is becoming the first country in Europe making the decision to transfer data on beneficiaries of its companies to the global register.

"This is a serious step to admitting Ukraine's steps during three years regarding openness, transparency and fight against corruption. I think that next week the memorandum signing ceremony will take place with participation of the prime minister… Ukraine will be the first in Europe that joined the global register being designed by U.S. partners and Transparency International," Petrenko said.

During one month the volume of information that would be transferred from the Ukrainian register to the global register will be determined.

In addition, the resolution sets a fee for the provision of information from the unified register of companies and individual businessmen. The fee is not collected for the provision of information about beneficiaries for it integration into the global register.

The global register of beneficial ownership is being created under the OpenOwnership international project developed by leading nongovernmental organizations combating corruption, such as Global Witness, Open Contracting Partnership, Web Foundation, Transparency International, ONE Campaign, B Team and OpenCorporates.

IMPORTANT

Kyiv city signs memo on building fourth subway line with Chinese consortium

Ukraine imposes antidumping duties on urea, UAN from Russia

Strategy of Ukrzaliznytsia's development until 2021 foresees UAH 130-150 bln investment in modernization

Ukrainian Sea Port Authority signs contract with CHEC for UAH 1 bln dredging works at Yuzhny port

IMF supports upgrading pensions from Oct – minister

LATEST

Urga airline placed to EU Air Safety List of non-European airlines not meeting standards

Fuhrlander Windtechnology starts producing 3.2 MW wind turbi

Metinvest pays $5.2 mln of interest on new notes, capitalizes $12.25 mln

Ukrainian Sberbank closing correspondent account at Deutsche Bank

Yandex.Ukraine's accounts blocked – company

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
3D-принтеры купить
ADVERTISING