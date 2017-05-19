Economy

14:34 19.05.2017

Fuhrlander Windtechnology starts producing 3.2 MW wind turbi

Fuhrlander Windtechnology LLC (Kramatorsk, Donetsk region) has started producing 3.2 MW wind turbines, the company has reported on its website.

"Fuhrlander Windtechnology has made the first 3.2 MW wind turbine in Ukraine. It will be sent to Prychornomorsky wind farm located in Mykolaiv region. Earlier the enterprise produced and supplied several 2.5 MW wind turbines for the farm," the company said.

Fuhrlander said that production of over 50% of wind turbines is localized in Ukraine. Kramatorsk enterprises Energomashspetsstal, KZTS and NKMZ are involved in the production cycle.

Fuhrlander Windtechnology is the only Ukrainian producer of modern wind turbines. It is engaged in construction of wind farms. The company produces turbines at the production facilities of KZTS.

Since 2010 Fuhrlander Windtechnology has built (using its own equipment) seven wind farms in Ukraine and one wind farm in Kazakhstan.

Beneficiaries of Fuhrlander Windtechnology LLC are the co-owner of ISD Corporation Oleh Mkrtchan and MP Maksym Yefymov (Petro Poroshenko Bloc).

IMPORTANT

Kyiv city signs memo on building fourth subway line with Chinese consortium

Ukraine imposes antidumping duties on urea, UAN from Russia

Strategy of Ukrzaliznytsia's development until 2021 foresees UAH 130-150 bln investment in modernization

Ukrainian Sea Port Authority signs contract with CHEC for UAH 1 bln dredging works at Yuzhny port

IMF supports upgrading pensions from Oct – minister

LATEST

Govt approves sending data about beneficiaries of Ukrainian companies to global register

Urga airline placed to EU Air Safety List of non-European airlines not meeting standards

Metinvest pays $5.2 mln of interest on new notes, capitalizes $12.25 mln

Ukrainian Sberbank closing correspondent account at Deutsche Bank

Yandex.Ukraine's accounts blocked – company

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
переходники для компьютера
ADVERTISING