Fuhrlander Windtechnology starts producing 3.2 MW wind turbi

Fuhrlander Windtechnology LLC (Kramatorsk, Donetsk region) has started producing 3.2 MW wind turbines, the company has reported on its website.

"Fuhrlander Windtechnology has made the first 3.2 MW wind turbine in Ukraine. It will be sent to Prychornomorsky wind farm located in Mykolaiv region. Earlier the enterprise produced and supplied several 2.5 MW wind turbines for the farm," the company said.

Fuhrlander said that production of over 50% of wind turbines is localized in Ukraine. Kramatorsk enterprises Energomashspetsstal, KZTS and NKMZ are involved in the production cycle.

Fuhrlander Windtechnology is the only Ukrainian producer of modern wind turbines. It is engaged in construction of wind farms. The company produces turbines at the production facilities of KZTS.

Since 2010 Fuhrlander Windtechnology has built (using its own equipment) seven wind farms in Ukraine and one wind farm in Kazakhstan.

Beneficiaries of Fuhrlander Windtechnology LLC are the co-owner of ISD Corporation Oleh Mkrtchan and MP Maksym Yefymov (Petro Poroshenko Bloc).