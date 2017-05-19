Economy

12:27 19.05.2017

Ukrainian Sberbank closing correspondent account at Deutsche Bank

Public joint-stock company Sberbank (Kyiv) from May 30, 2017 will close the account at Deutsche Bank, the bank has reported on its website.

"Due to the closure of the account of Sberbank in the U.S. dollars at Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, starting from May 30 we ask to use the account at The Bank of New York Mellon (correspondent account number 8900646837, SWIFT BIC IRVTUS3N) for settling all client's payments in the U.S. dollars," the bank said.

Ukrainian bank PJSC Sberbank was founded in 2001. Its sole owner is Sberbank of Russia.

Sberbank ranked sixth among 93 banks operating in the country as of January 1, 2017 in terms of assets (UAH 48.356 billion), according to the National Bank of Ukraine.

