Strategy of Ukrzaliznytsia's development until 2021 foresees UAH 130-150 bln investment in modernization

The strategy of development of PJSC Ukrzaliznytsia for 2017-2021 provides for a comprehensive modernization of rolling stock and infrastructure, company chairman Wojciech Balczun has said.

"In the next five years we plan to invest UAH 130-150 billion," he said at a press conference in Kharkiv.

According to him, in particular, it is planned to upgrade 30% of the fleet of freight cars and locomotives, 45% of passenger carriages.

It is expected investments in the freight transportation sector will amount to more than UAH 28 billion, which will allow buying 20,000 new wagons and modernizing 50,000 already available. In addition, UAH 9 billion is expected to be used to purchase 400 passenger carriages, UAH 11 billion for the purchase of electric trains, UAH 3.5 billion for diesel trains and more than UAH 10 billion for the modernization and repair of the existing rolling stock. As for traction rolling stock, it is planned to purchase more than 200 new locomotives (UAH 30 billion) and modernize the existing ones (UAH 9.5 billion).

The strategy, which the management presented to the staff of the regional branch of PJSC Ukrzaliznytsia, provides for the continuation of reforming the industry by building a vertically integrated structure. In particular, it is planned to create companies not on a regional basis, as it was before, but on the areas of activity: freight transportation and logistics, passenger carriage, infrastructure, traction services, production and service. All these companies are expected to be created during 2017-2019.