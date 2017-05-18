Groysman expects State Financial Investigations Service to start work in early 2018

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman expects that the State Service for Financial Investigations will begin work in early 2018.

"The Security Service of Ukraine, I expressed this and now I want to emphasize, should deal with the security of the state, while the issues of economic activity should not be part of its authority," he said at a meeting with representatives of the European Business Association in Kyiv.

According to him, a separate state service should investigate economic crimes.

"According to the plan, we envisaged six or eight months for setting up the service, that is, in fact it should be the next year, the beginning of next year," the prime minister said.