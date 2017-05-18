Economy

16:19 18.05.2017

Honorary Consul of Israel hopes FTA between Ukraine and Israel will be signed by late 2017

Honorary Consul of Israel in Western Ukraine Oleg Vyshniakov hopes the agreement on a free trade area (FTA) between Ukraine and Israel will be signed by the end of 2017, which will significantly increase trade turnover between the states.

"We hope by the end of the year the FTA agreement between our countries will be signed," he said at a press conference in Kyiv.

He also noted at present trade turnover between Ukraine and Israel is about $1 billion.

"This is a little for such countries. The figure will increase significantly after the signing of the FTA agreement," the consul said.

